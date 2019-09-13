|
|
Janice Norvig
Nov. 27, 1942 ~ Sept. 8, 2019
Resident of Danville, CA
A longtime resident of Danville, Jan was the daughter of the late Otto Norvig and Mildred (Millee) Kramer Norvig. She graduated from Manhassat High School in Manhassat, New York. After attending Colby-Sawyer College, N.H. for two years, she later graduated from San Francisco State. Jan worked for Decimus--a subsidiary of Bank of America and later was chief auditor for Maguire & Maguire, a large charitable foundation in Marin County. After retirement, she volunteered for the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in Walnut Creek. She cherished her time working with the dogs at the Foundation. Jan was a lover of the arts and a voracious reader. She thoroughly enjoyed her "outings", in the Sonoma and Napa Area, with her close friends in the Bay Area. Jan is survived by her cousins Tom Norvig of Alaska; Karen Norvig and her husband, William Berry of Pennsylvania; Jack Norvig and his wife, Linda, of Florida; Susan Townsend of New Mexico; and John Norvig and his wife, Kim, of Nebraska. A cousin, David Norvig, predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) 2890 Mitchell Drive Walnut Creek, CA 94598--in Jan's memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel. A memorial service for Jan will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Janice Norvig
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019