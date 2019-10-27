|
Janice Russo Rubay
September 16, 1930 - August 2, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Janice Russo Rubay, 88, passed away peacefully on August 2nd in Walnut Creek, California. Janice was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from P. S. DuPont High School in 1948 and went on to receive her degree in education from the University of Delaware in 1952. It was in Wilmington that she met her husband, Joseph E. Rubay, on a blind date. They married in 1956 and followed Joe's work to Venezuela, where they had their daughter, and then to California, where they had two sons and remained for the rest of their 50 years together.
Though separated by thousands of miles from much of her family, Janice was tenacious about maintaining close bonds. She treasured these relationships and was rarely without a family update or a stack of new photos. She taught for many years as an elementary school teacher, but her real passions were in her hobbies: horseback riding, tennis, and dancing to name a few. Janice approached each the way she approached life: with boundless energy, emotion, and enthusiasm. Her calendar brimmed with club dates, events, dances, matches, outings, and trips, but she never tired, always ready for the next party with a big, bright smile.
Janice is survived by her sons, Joseph A. (Cindy) and Kenneth (Julie); grandchildren, Anastasia, Nicholas, John, Alexa, and Nathalie; sister, Corinne; son-in-law, Jon; sister-in-law, Barbara (Fred); and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E.; daughter, Donnell; sisters, Eleanor and Sandy; brother, Sabatino; brothers-in-law, Ted, John, Wil, Al, and Frank; sister-in-law, Bertha.
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 4pm at the Dollar Mansion in Rossmoor.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019