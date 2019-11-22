|
Janie Margaret Stevenson
Resident of San Lorenzo, California
Janie Margaret Stevenson was born December 13, 1927 in Hermleigh, Texas to Margaret and George Peterson. She passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2019. She was the sixth of eleven children, one of whom, Patsy Brandt of El Dorado Hills survives her.
She was on the 2nd place Texas State Women's Basketball Championship in 1946. She married Hollis Arno Stevenson after he returned from serving in the 7th infantry in WWII. They moved to Richmond, CA. She worked at Boxcraft and later drove a school bus.
In 1954 Janie and Arno purchased one of the original homes in San Lorenzo Village where Janie resided until her passing.
At that time she joined the newly formed Village Baptist church and has worshiped there ever since. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Janie loved reading the Bible and her faith in the Lord was strong!
Janie and Arno loved traveling in their motor home, caravanning with family to the east coast and from Canada into Alaska and Mexico.
Not only was Janie a star athlete, all three of her children excelled in sports as well. She loved attending their games and cheering them on. Janie was active in Little League, the High School Booster club, and the Girl Scouts. She had the chance to cheer on the third generation to excel in sports as her granddaughter Rachel played baseball, water polo, and rowed for Humboldt State. She also enjoyed watching the Warriors.
Janie belonged to the East Bay Mothers of Twins Club, and was a wicked bowler.
Janie was predeceased by her husband Hollis and their first son Jerry. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Whitaker (Scott) and their daughter Rachel, and her son William Stevenson (Luanne) and their children Jamie and Jeff, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, Ca on November 26 with a 10 am viewing, and a 1 pm memorial service.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019