Janis Rogers Dewar
Resident of Alamo, California
Janis Rogers Dewar passed away on Aug. 27th from complications of breast cancer. Janis was born in Oakland, CA and grew up in Pebble Beach, CA. She graduated from Carmel High School and received her undergraduate degree from Cal Poly Pomona. Janis lived in Wisconsin for several years before moving to Oakland. There she met Tom Dewar and they married on Oct 3 1981. They moved to Alamo, CA in 1982 where she raised her 3 children, Bryan, Alex and Lisa.
Janis was an active member of her church and worked as a substitute teacher for 20 years. Janis served both as co-Regional Director of the SF Bay Region and as a state board member for California Odyssey of the Mind. Janis worked tirelessly to make the region a success and received tremendous enjoyment providing opportunities for kids to create and problem solve while participating in Odyssey.
Janis is survived by her sister Diane, her husband Tom and her children and grandchildren; Bryan and his wife Jennifer and their 2 children, Cameron and Tyler, Alex Dewar and Lisa Dewar. A service will be held on Sat. Sept. 21st at 11am at Danville Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Janis' service to Odyssey of the Mind we ask you to consider donating to the Janis Dewar Distinguished Service award fund. This fund will recognize an adult volunteer within the California Odyssey of the Mind on a yearly basis for outstanding service to the program. This will continue to honor Janis' more than 20 years of selfless service to Odyssey of the Mind. Checks can be sent to California North Odyssey of the Mind, c/o Susanne Hildebrand-Zanki, 120 Ivy Dr, Orinda, CA 94563.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019