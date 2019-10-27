|
Jasna I. Dugorepec
June 21, 1965 - October 21, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Jasna Ivanka Dugorepec, 54, peacefully passed away on October 21, 2019 at her home in San Leandro, CA after a courageous battle with Scleroderma.
Jasna was born on Jun 21, 1965 in Zabok Dubrava, Croatia to Dragica and Ivan Dugorepec. She graduated from San Leandro High in 1983 and began working in the software tech industry soon after. She loved working at places like Quicken, PeopleSoft, Oracle and The Lawrence Livermore Nat'l Laboratory. Jasna had a bright and energetic personality and touched so many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
Jasna joins her father who preceded her in death earlier this year and is survived by her mother, Dragica, her brother Milenko and wife Debbie, her nieces: Bella, Lexie and Lauren, and her nephew Brayden.
Family and Friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 2nd at the Santos Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro, 94577.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019