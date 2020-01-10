|
Jason Lewis Neary Resident of Reno. Jason Lewis Neary, 51, passed away in Reno, Nevada on December 4, 2019, after a 7 month battle with leukemia. He was raised in the Bay Area and worked for over 20 years for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. He will be remembered for his love of life, laughter, and making others feel special. He was preceded in death by his father John, and is survived by his mother Patricia, brother Sean, partner Lori Mayfield, a niece, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. A memorial celebration will be held in the summer.
Published in East Bay Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, 2020