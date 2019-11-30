|
Jason Ronald Hawkins
Oct. 27, 1990 - Nov. 23, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Jason Ronald Hawkins, 29, of Antioch died suddenly in his sleep on November 23, 2019. He was born October 27, 1990 in Walnut Creek, the first child and beloved son of Ronald and Diane (Scott) Hawkins. He attended Antioch public schools throughout his upbringing and graduated from Deer Valley High School in 2009, and then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. In high school, Jason participated in cross country, video production, and lead his own band. In college, he continued creating and producing music while studying in the prestigious accounting program.
Jason served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Columbus, Ohio area for two years. He also earned his Eagle rank for the Boy Scouts of America before graduating high school. He attended the LDS church until his passing. Jason was a property manager and a licensed insurance broker.
Jason is survived by his parents Ron and Diane, his siblings JJ and Haley, his maternal grandparents Gerald and Evelyn Scott, ten aunts, ten uncles, forty-two first cousins and their families, and many close friends. Jason was cherished by all of them and more. He loved hiking, the Warriors, music, and making his loved ones laugh. His warmth and tenderness affected each life he touched.
The funeral will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the LDS Church located at 3015 Rio Grande Dr in Antioch. Visitation hours will be from 9:30am-10:45am, and the funeral will begin at 11am. He will be buried in Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, close to his paternal grandparents Doyle and Betty Hawkins, following the service.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019