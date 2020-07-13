Jay D. CaldisOct. 2, 1933 - July 7, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekJay D. Caldis, 86, passed from this life on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at his home in Walnut Creek, with his family at his side.Born in Honolulu in 1933 to parents Panos and Maria Caldis, Jay grew up in Berkeley California, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Criminology. Jay was an airplane mechanic in the marines before finishing his degree and marrying wife Diane in 1957. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in June. Jay spent 32 years working in law enforcement for the Alcoholic Beverage Control.An avid amateur radio operator, Jay was active in the Mount Diablo Amateur Radio Club for 57 years. After retiring from the Alcoholic Beverage Control, he also volunteered at the Concord Police Department, and spent many years broadcasting the department's weekly public service program."The only way to have a friend is to be one" was his mantra.In addition to wife Diane, and daughters Lisa and Marilyn (Jerry), Jay is survived by grandchildren Katie, Julia, Jackson, Roy, and James. He is preceded in death by sisters Niki and Noel.A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice East Bay.