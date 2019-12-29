|
Jay Tobin
Apr. 9, 1935 - Dec. 21, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Jay Harper Tobin, 84, Walnut Creek, CA passed away on December 21, 2019 of pneumonia at John Muir Hospital. Mr. Tobin had lived in Walnut Creek for three years after moving from his home on the beach in Pacifica. He was a long-time resident of Mill Valley where he raised his family with his first wife Eileen Tobin.
Jay was preceded in death by his brother John (Jackie) Harper, his sister Joy Harper Stover, and his parents John and Alice Harper. Jay retained his stage name of Tobin throughout his adult life.
A former professional musician and veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Tobin began his real estate career in San Francisco where he owned a number of properties. Jay was a forward-thinking entrepreneur. He owned and operated weight loss and stop-smoking clinics, an art gallery, and founded San Francisco College of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, the first accredited institution of its kind in the country. His hobbies included playing music, reading, and enjoying time with his five grandchildren.
Jay is survived by his wife Toni Jean Tobin of Walnut Creek, son Philip Harper of Beaverton, Oregon, and daughter Alicia Tobin Brasch of San Rafael.
Funeral will be held at Queen of Heaven in Lafayette, CA. on January 9. Visitation at 12:30 Services at 1:00. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jay's favorite charity, .
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019