Jayne Elizabeth Giffin

May 8, 1926 - May 22, 2019

Livermore, California

Jayne Elizabeth Giffin, 93, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Livermore, California.

Born on May 8, 1926, in Johnson City, New York, to William Williams and Nellie (Tompkins) Williams. Graduate of Houghton College where she earned a B.A. in Psychology. Jayne earned a Master of Arts in School Administration from the University of Michigan in 1954 and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Administration from Brigham Young University in 1977.

Jayne's career in education spanned 40 years and 3 continents. She was an elementary teacher, elementary and middle school principal and district administrator.

Jayne was an adventurous traveler. She also loved to read, play bridge and dominoes, play the piano, research family genealogy, work sudoku puzzles, ski, sail, and listen to music.

Jayne's Christian faith was central to who she was. She loved being part of a church community. At her death she was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church where her son is the pastor.

Jayne married Les Beach in 1948; they divorced in 1963. She married William Brill in 1977 and was widowed in 1994. She married Alva Giffin in 1998 and was widowed in 2010. Jayne was also predeceased by her brothers, William and Donald Williams. Jayne is survived by her son, Randy (Joan) McGrady-Beach of Dublin, CA; grandchildren Ian (Jessica) McGrady-Beach of Maple Valley, WA, Emily (Zach) André of Austin, TX, and Alyssa McGrady-Beach of New Braunfels, TX; 5 great-grandchildren; several step-children & step-grandchildren, 1 niece, and 3 nephews.

Special thanks to the staff at Quail Gardens in Livermore and Hope Hospice for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at John Knox Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jayne's memory to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 7421 Amarillo Road, Dublin, CA 94568.





