J.D was born November 11, 1945 in Hale Center, Texas to Anastacio and Juanita Segura. JD passed away unexpectedly on February 15th, 2019. He was 73 years old. He was a long time resident of Union City.

JD retired from AC transit after 34 years of service. He was an avid sports fan and athlete who was especially devoted to the Oakland Raiders, Oakland A's and the Warriors. He was a beloved husband to Anita Arellano Segura, his high school sweetheart. Devoted father to Corina, George, JD Jr. Also father to John Patrick who preceded him death.

He is survived by his son-in-saw Dale Bier and daughter-in-law Jossie Segura. JD was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 4 step children. His family meant everything to him. He dedicated his life to them. JD was 1 of 12 children. 3 brothers and 8 sisters and is survived by 7 of his siblings. He was the Patriciach of his family and will be missed by many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 5:00-8:00 PM at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 703 C St, Union City. With a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 22, 2019, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 703 C St, Union City. Burial will be following at the Fresno Memorial Gardens, 175 S Cornelia Ave, Fresno.

