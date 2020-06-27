Jean Allen Braun
October 6, 1938 - February 25, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Loved by many, known and respected as a benevolent force in her community, Jean Allen Braun from Oakland, California died at 3:49 pm on February 25, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eric Braun, her sister, Lois and her brother, Dave. She is also survived by her three sons, Stefan, Gary, and David, as well as three grandchildren Zachary, Aidan, and Adele.
She was born in the borough of Manhattan in New York City, NY. She graduated from Ramsey (NJ) High School in 1956 where she was an honor student and active in many clubs. She was one of five girls on the Rifle Team where she often had the high team score or the high girl score. She placed sixth in individual standings out of eighty shooters (mostly boys) in the Bergen County League.
She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1960 and Master's Degree in Education in 1962 at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, where she met her husband, Eric. At Cornell she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, the Women's Athletic Association and the Women's Rifle Club. She taught general science, earth science, and chemistry at Alameda High School in Alameda, California. She partnered with her husband to create and operate Skyline Veterinary Hospital, a well known and highly regarded veterinary practice in Oakland, for 55 years.
In addition to her work, Jean was a lover of animals, enjoyed gardening with her very green thumb, and was a leader in her local garden club. She was a member of every PTA while her children were in school and was always seen on the sidelines, rooting with all her might, at every one of her children's soccer games.
Jean loved travel, taking multiple trips with Eric to many countries in Europe, by bus and boat. She also traveled with her family visiting National Parks throughout the United States. She liked to attend reunions of Ramsey High School and Cornell University, and she also enjoyed the Jazz Festival in Humboldt County each year.
Jean was a great communicator, staying in touch with friends by phone, letter, email and reunions. She was known for her quick wit and generous spirit, but it was her kind heart that won people over. Her home was open to visitors at any time, for a meal or for a longer visit. Her greatest desire was to make the world a better place and that spirit lives on in her children.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to your charity of choice. If safe we will be holding a celebration of life gathering on October fourth at 2:00 pm. A decision will be made in early September on whether or not to go forward with the plan, so please R.S.V.P. for participation by email at, skylinevethospital@gmail.com or by phoning the office.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 27, 2020.