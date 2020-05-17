Jean Beverly Welch Daley
Resident of Walnut Creek
Jean Beverly Welch Daley, longtime resident of Walnut Creek, passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at her Rossmoor home on April 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Jean was born in Oakland, California and graduated from Albany High School in 1943 before attending the University of California at Berkeley. She remained faithful to her alma mater, working at the admissions office on campus, and attending and enjoying numerous Cal football games for many years. Jean worked at Great Western Bank in Walnut Creek before retiring. At the time of her retirement in 1985, Jean married her beloved husband of 16 years, James Herbert "Herb" Daley. Herb and Jean became better acquainted while she was working at the bank and shared a wonderful loving relationship that was the highlight of their retirement years.
Jean enjoyed many activities, including sewing, traveling, house-boating, golf, and community service. She served on the Tioga Guild for many years raising funds for John Muir Hospital, and through her membership made lasting friendships. Jean especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the houseboat, and at the family cabin in Lake County, California.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Royce Welch (1967) and Alice Sanderson Welch (1963), both of Albany, California. Her paternal grandmother, Rhoda Nunn Welch, lived with Jean in Walnut Creek for some years before her passing in 1969. Herb Daley passed away in 2001. Jean's first husband and father of her children, Jack Hunter, passed away in 2015.
Jean is survived by her three children, Mark Hunter of Benicia, California and his children, Lyndsay (Jason) McCarty and Nolan Hunter; Lynne (Zane) Ostler of Jerome, Idaho and their children, Walker and Mason; Terri (Roger) Ashton of Piedmont, California and their children, Gray, Sally and Lloyd. Jean has two great-grandchildren, Paige and Henry McCarty.
Jean enjoyed the relationship she had with Herb's children; Diane (Tom) McCombs, Gwen (Randy) Frederick, Ken (Holly) Daley, Greg (Norma) Daley, and their families.
Jean had a close bond with her younger brother, Lyle Welch, his wife, Barbara and their three children; Craig (Diana) Welch, Jill Welch (Gina Peers), Clark (Maureen) Welch, and their families. Lyle Welch (2008), Barbara Welch (1997) and Craig Welch (2019) preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Gafa Tuimavave and her daughter, Ashley, for their kind and compassionate care of Jean.
Services and a celebration of Jean's life are postponed and will be set sometime after the COVID -19 virus restrictions are lifted. For more information, please refer to legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, Jean asked that contributions be made to one of her favorite charities; The American Heart Association, UCSF Cancer Research & Care and the American Diabetes Association.
View the online memorial for Jean Beverly Welch Daley
Resident of Walnut Creek
Jean Beverly Welch Daley, longtime resident of Walnut Creek, passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at her Rossmoor home on April 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Jean was born in Oakland, California and graduated from Albany High School in 1943 before attending the University of California at Berkeley. She remained faithful to her alma mater, working at the admissions office on campus, and attending and enjoying numerous Cal football games for many years. Jean worked at Great Western Bank in Walnut Creek before retiring. At the time of her retirement in 1985, Jean married her beloved husband of 16 years, James Herbert "Herb" Daley. Herb and Jean became better acquainted while she was working at the bank and shared a wonderful loving relationship that was the highlight of their retirement years.
Jean enjoyed many activities, including sewing, traveling, house-boating, golf, and community service. She served on the Tioga Guild for many years raising funds for John Muir Hospital, and through her membership made lasting friendships. Jean especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the houseboat, and at the family cabin in Lake County, California.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Royce Welch (1967) and Alice Sanderson Welch (1963), both of Albany, California. Her paternal grandmother, Rhoda Nunn Welch, lived with Jean in Walnut Creek for some years before her passing in 1969. Herb Daley passed away in 2001. Jean's first husband and father of her children, Jack Hunter, passed away in 2015.
Jean is survived by her three children, Mark Hunter of Benicia, California and his children, Lyndsay (Jason) McCarty and Nolan Hunter; Lynne (Zane) Ostler of Jerome, Idaho and their children, Walker and Mason; Terri (Roger) Ashton of Piedmont, California and their children, Gray, Sally and Lloyd. Jean has two great-grandchildren, Paige and Henry McCarty.
Jean enjoyed the relationship she had with Herb's children; Diane (Tom) McCombs, Gwen (Randy) Frederick, Ken (Holly) Daley, Greg (Norma) Daley, and their families.
Jean had a close bond with her younger brother, Lyle Welch, his wife, Barbara and their three children; Craig (Diana) Welch, Jill Welch (Gina Peers), Clark (Maureen) Welch, and their families. Lyle Welch (2008), Barbara Welch (1997) and Craig Welch (2019) preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Gafa Tuimavave and her daughter, Ashley, for their kind and compassionate care of Jean.
Services and a celebration of Jean's life are postponed and will be set sometime after the COVID -19 virus restrictions are lifted. For more information, please refer to legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, Jean asked that contributions be made to one of her favorite charities; The American Heart Association, UCSF Cancer Research & Care and the American Diabetes Association.
View the online memorial for Jean Beverly Welch Daley
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.