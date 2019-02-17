Jean C. Miller

November 29, 1931 ~ January 27, 2019

Resident of Orinda, California

Jean Miller, age 87, passed away Sunday, January 27th in Walnut Creek with family by her side. Jean was born November 29, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, where she grew up, married her husband and started a family. In December 1969 the Miller family relocated to California. Jean worked as the secretary to the Dean of Science at St. Mary's College for over 20 years. Jean was a talented painter, avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Saint Monica's Catholic Church for nearly 50 years, where she loved singing in the choir.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John P. Miller, Sr., sister Carmella Pryke, brother Fedello Castle, son John P. Miller, Jr, and granddaughter Vanessa Orth. Jean is survived by son Fred and daughter-in-law, Bonita Miller, daughter Barbara Miller, granddaughters Natalie Sumetz, Eileen Lepas, Annabeth Rose and Kimberly Miller, great-grandchildren Donovan Orth, Devin Orth, John Lepas, Karli Sumetz, Gavin Sumetz, Caden Sumetz, Maddax Rosewhite and Olive Miller. She also leaves other family and friends who will greatly miss her.

A memorial service: March 8 at 10:30 am at Saint Monica's Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, in Moraga.





