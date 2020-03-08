|
Jean Charlesworth
Aug. 20, 1928 - Feb. 20, 2020
Pleasant Hill
Mary Jean Wright Charlesworth of Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1928 to Carleton & Elise Kerckhoff Wright in Pasadena, CA. After graduating with a degree in Chemistry from Mills College, she went to work as a Chemist at Dow Chemical. In 1952, she married Robert (Bob) K. Charlesworth. They settled in Walnut Creek, and raised three sons Tom, Bill and Richard, and a daughter, Mary. An avid and dedicated golfer and long-time member of Contra Costa Country Club, Jean recorded 4 holes in one, and won the club championship three times in three different decades. She loved reading, the Golden State Warriors and watching the birds on her deck. Passionate about politics, she wanted very much to vote against Trump this fall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob. She is survived by her sons Tom Charlesworth, Bill Charlesworth, and Richard Charlesworth, daughter Mary Charlesworth, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held Sunday March 15th at 11:00, at the Contra Costa Country Club located at 805 Golf Club Road in Pleasant Hill.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020