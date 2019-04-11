Jean Jackson

September 5, 1934 ~ April 6, 2019

Resident of Brentwood, California

Born in Sioux City, Iowa. Passed away peacefully in Brentwood, California.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Gordon Costello and Nell L. Costello, and life partner John Bardone.

She leaves behind two children, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters and their families; John's two children and their families; and many friends, along with her devoted Shih Tzu pet companion, Rocky Balboa.

Jean enjoyed a long career in hospital administration, owned a boutique, and retired from a revenue recovery firm. Dining with friends and family holidays were dear to her heart. She made new friends and hit a few Bingos in Brentwood, where she resided since August 2017.

Jean, liked to be called GeeGee by her grand & great grand-children. She loved: ice cream; hamburgers; being near the ocean; movies, watching TV; The Warriors, especially Stephen Curry; listening to music; dogs; The Contra Costa Times, National Enquirer, People Magazine, movie star gossip, reading; fashion and makeup; going out to meals; Bloody Marys ala David; laughing; Amazon shopping; old friends; hearing about friends and family.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to: Hospice Foundation of America,1707 L Street, NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036 Email: [email protected] Support HFA while you shop by selecting HFA as your charity on AmazonSmile.





