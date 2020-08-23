Jean Kirkendall Cannon
July 15, 1936 - August 16, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
Jean Kirkendall Cannon, age 84, died August 16, 2020 due to complications of a stroke. Born in San Francisco to parents, Virgil and Constance Kirkendall, she attended Abraham Lincoln High School, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1958, a Phi Beta Kappa.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Rowe Cannon Senior; daughter, Constance (Cannon) Jones, and spouse, Mark Jones; son, Robert Rowe Cannon Junior, and spouse, Melinda Cannon; and grandchildren, Stuart Jones and Robert Jones.
Jean was active in her community, working for Welcome Wagon and as the advertising manager for a local newspaper, the Kensington Outlook. She was also a dedicated volunteer, spending time delivering Meals on Wheels, serving the needy in a Richmond soup kitchen, and participating in the Read-Aloud Volunteer Program, reading to children at a local Title I Elementary School, where she was a favorite with the children due both to her kindness and her impressive ability to read and burp simultaneously upon demand. An avid knitter, she crafted numerous sweaters, socks, baby blankets, baby booties, scarves, shawls, and afghans, often in community with her cherished FMK knitting group. Jean loved a good story, a delicious meal, Cal football games and the Cal band, her pets, and any time spent near lakes, rivers, or oceans.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather in person. Donations may be made to the University of California, Berkeley; Read-Aloud Volunteer Program; or your favorite charity
