Jean Kirkendall Cannon
1936 - 2020
July 15, 1936 - August 16, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
Jean Kirkendall Cannon, age 84, died August 16, 2020 due to complications of a stroke. Born in San Francisco to parents, Virgil and Constance Kirkendall, she attended Abraham Lincoln High School, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1958, a Phi Beta Kappa.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Rowe Cannon Senior; daughter, Constance (Cannon) Jones, and spouse, Mark Jones; son, Robert Rowe Cannon Junior, and spouse, Melinda Cannon; and grandchildren, Stuart Jones and Robert Jones.
Jean was active in her community, working for Welcome Wagon and as the advertising manager for a local newspaper, the Kensington Outlook. She was also a dedicated volunteer, spending time delivering Meals on Wheels, serving the needy in a Richmond soup kitchen, and participating in the Read-Aloud Volunteer Program, reading to children at a local Title I Elementary School, where she was a favorite with the children due both to her kindness and her impressive ability to read and burp simultaneously upon demand. An avid knitter, she crafted numerous sweaters, socks, baby blankets, baby booties, scarves, shawls, and afghans, often in community with her cherished FMK knitting group. Jean loved a good story, a delicious meal, Cal football games and the Cal band, her pets, and any time spent near lakes, rivers, or oceans.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather in person. Donations may be made to the University of California, Berkeley; Read-Aloud Volunteer Program; or your favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Jean Kirkendall Cannon

Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Great and kind-hearted. Grandma Jean you’ll always be in our hearts. Thank you for accepting me in the family and for treating me like a grandson. You were the first to send me a gift for my son. You took the time to sew it by hand for him. I pray for your soul to Rest In Peace and for God to bestow his mercy upon you. You’ll be dearly missed.

Amr Alaghbari
Family
August 21, 2020
I remember Jean's delicious chicken (about 48 years later!) when I was invited over for dinner, as Rob's friend. On another occasion - I must have been about 4 years old - during the holidays I walked into the living room and saw all of these beautifully wrapped presents. With no one around, I started to open one, figuring hey - they're presents, aren't they for me? I remember Jean coming into the room and very patiently explaining to this little boy that that's not how it works. :)
Paul Steinberg
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
She was my oldest and dearest friend in the world and more family than friend. My heart is broken that she is gone. Leatrice
Leatrice Burstein
Friend
August 21, 2020
My dear junior high, high school, college and long time friend, Jean will be remembered for the quality of her friendship and her great sense of humor. It is truly a blessing to have known her and shared so many good times with her. My prayers and condolences to Bob and her family. Love, Donna
Donna Reynolds
Friend
