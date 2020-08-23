I remember Jean's delicious chicken (about 48 years later!) when I was invited over for dinner, as Rob's friend. On another occasion - I must have been about 4 years old - during the holidays I walked into the living room and saw all of these beautifully wrapped presents. With no one around, I started to open one, figuring hey - they're presents, aren't they for me? I remember Jean coming into the room and very patiently explaining to this little boy that that's not how it works. :)

Paul Steinberg

Acquaintance