Jean KitchensAugust 31, 1926 - October 24, 2020Resident of Rossmoor, CABorn in 1926, Jean Kitchens' lifetime of civic engagement ended on October 24; the Democratic party and the League of Women Voters lost a consummate and gracious hostess and dedicated worker. She grew up in Oakland and Richmond attending University High and Cal. At Cal she played basketball; women played half court in skirts, graduating with a degree in Chemistry before she was 20. While raising her three kids: Richard, Mickey and Mary in El Cerrito she also managed to attend Jaycees and Democratic meetings and campaigning for candidates including her husband during his run for city office. Her husband Troy always said that she was "the most intelligent person he had ever met." She and her family all count Mickey's death as the big family tragedy.She had a long career with Shell Oil as a research chemist and thought maybe she retired too early but wanted to get back to California where her kids were after relocating to Houston. Her bridge friends at Rossmoor will miss her, as will her loving kids Richard and Mary.