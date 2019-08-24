|
Jean Krumland
March 6, 1920 - July 27, 2019
Walnut Creek
Jean Krumland passed away peacefully at her Rossmoor home on July 27, 2019 at age 99. She is survived by her daughters Leslie Tremaine and Wendie Bowden (Mike), son Ted Krumland (Carole), grandchildren Michelle Krumland, Dave Krumland, Kimberly Moran, Sloane Krumland, Ashley Bowden, Cortney Woodward, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ray in 1989 and by her son Larry in 2008.
Jean was born in Columbus, Nebraska, and married Ray in 1939. Jean and Ray and their four children moved to California in 1957 to help their children pursue college educations.
She devoted her life to her family, their friends, and First Lutheran Church in Concord. Jean was a loving mother and spouse, a gifted wordsmith, avid crossword puzzle solver, and successful advertising jingle writer, and leaves a void in the lives of those who knew her.
The family wishes to express its gratefulness for the loving care provided by Jean's caregivers in recent years: Precy, Estela, Janeth, Rosanna, Grace, Mel and others.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019