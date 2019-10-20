|
Jean Lindborg
April 17, 1918 - Sept. 12, 2019
Oakland, California
On Sept. 12, 2019, Jean Reynolds Lindborg, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away at the age of 101, after a bout of pneumonia.
Born in Greeley, Colorado on April 17, 1918 to Lloyd and Mabel Reynolds. Jean graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1938 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. In 1939, Jean moved to Oakland, CA where she met and married Arthur W. Lindborg.
Jean began her career working in San Francisco for the United Conference of Christians and Jews in 1942. In 1957 she attended Mills College in Oakland to obtain her California Teaching Credential and began teaching for the Oakland Public School System in 1958 (retiring in 1973).
Throughout her life, Jean remained active within the community in a variety of capacities. Jean served for 10 years as President of her local chapter of Church Women United, 12 years as President of the East Bay Alumni Chapter of her college sorority (Sigma Sigma Sigma), and many years on the Board of Directors for The Heart-Warmers Association. For 80 years, Jean remained heavily involved with her church, Plymouth United Church of Christ.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Lindborg and her son, Jay A. Lindborg. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret R. Lindborg-Lamer of Castro Valley, CA, three grandchildren Shawna Lamer of Alameda, CA, Eric Lamer of Washougal, WA and Kimberly Barnes-Holmes of Fresno, CA. Also, four great-grandchildren Benjamin Davis, Jackson Barnes, Olivia Barnes and Jillian Holmes.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" memorial service held for Jean on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Plymouth United Church of Christ ("The Jazz and Justice Church") 424 Monte Vista Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019