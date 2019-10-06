|
Jean Little
June 3, 1926 - September 27, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Jean Little, who was loved and beloved by many, passed away on September 27th in Walnut Creek.
Jean was born in Akron, Ohio, and was married to her high school sweetheart, the late William (Bill) Little of Cleveland, Ohio. Jean was a college graduate of Heidelberg University.
Jean and Bill together raised three children, and shared a life of love, passion, and friendship. They truly loved being together.
Following Bill's passing, Jean continued to enjoy their shared passions of family, friends, Round Hill Country Club and golfing, socializing, and their and her beloved dog(s).
Jean also joined the John Muir Glacier Guild to be engaged, helpful, and giving. She was able to join existing friends, and make new ones in a group of dedicated and compassionate ladies.
Jean was very kind, loving, considerate, thoughtful, and gracious. She could also be spirited and feisty. She liked to say "good things come in small packages". She was a proud 5' 3 and a half inches. Emphasis on the 3 and a half.
Jean was cared for in her later years by her loving daughter Debbie, and with the help of very loving, caring, and compassionate caregivers.
Jean is survived by her daughter Debbie of Alamo, and her loving sons William and Robert Little of Kentucky. She was loved by her grandchildren Kristin Dawson and Tracy Graham of Kentucky, Bonnie Graham of Alameda, Kim Fox of San Diego, and Bobby Little of New York.
Jean will rest beside her husband Bill at Oakmont Memorial Park of Lafayette.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019