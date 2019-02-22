Jean Mari Fujikawa

May 13, 1954 - Jan. 24, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Jean Mari Fujikawa passed away on Jan 24, 2019, at the age of 64 yrs. She was born in Lodi, CA on May 13, 1954, 2nd daughter of Masako and Hiroshi Fujikawa. She is survived by sisters Leslie (Terry), Kathy, Ellen and brother John (Nahal), and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She grew up in Lodi, graduating from Lodi High School in 1972. She then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, and spent 1978-79 in Japan, teaching English, experiencing the culture. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1989 with a BA degree in Liberal Arts. She resided in Oakland, and worked for an organization that provides training and education to health care union members. Jean was very caring of others and regularly reached out to friends and relatives. She supported environmental, health and animal organizations, and volunteered at local community groups. A memorial service will be held at the Buddhist Church of Oakland on Saturday, Mar 2nd, 2pm. She will be missed very much.





