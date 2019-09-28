|
Jean Marie Anderson
September 1, 1932 - September 21, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Jean Marie Eastman was born on September 1, 1932, to George & Barbara Eastman in Oakland, CA. She attended school in Oakland, CA. Graduated from Fremont High School, in Oakland. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles (Chuck) Anderson, daughter, Adele. Her parents, George & Barbara Eastman, sister, Polly (Priscilla) and brother Al. She is survived by her 3 children. Laurie (Bob) Walter, Scott (Jackie) Anderson and Brian (Lisa) Anderson. 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children. Mom was a homemaker. Quilting and sewing were always her passion. She would rather be sewing than anything else. She loved her kitties. She attended Bridges Community Church, in Fremont for many years. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Bridges Community Church. 505 Driscoll Rd., Fremont, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019