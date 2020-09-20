Jean Marie (Conte) Vetro
April 8, 1940 - Sept. 15, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Jean Marie (Conte) Vetro, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 8, 1940 in Albany, New York to John and Theresa Conte. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Vetro, in September 1961.
Jean's family moved to San Francisco in the 1950's. She attended San Leandro High School where she met Robert, her devoted husband.
After receiving her degree in nursing and Master of Public Administration, Jean spent 24 years taking care of the poor and indigent patients of Contra Costa County. She loved to travel to new places and traveled a large part of the world collecting stories and adventures along the way. Jean was a highly active member in her church where she developed life-long friends. Her servant heart and generosity were a guiding force in her life. Her deep devotion to her family and faith left a lasting imprint on all.
Jean is survived by her husband, Robert; her two sons, John and Paul; her daughter, Marian and her husband Christian Cubanske; her grandchildren Ashley Martindale, Danielle Vetro, Lauren and Nathan Cubanske; plus, two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Alexandra.
Private services will be held at St. Agnes Church on September 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northern California at alz.org
or Hospice of the East Bay at hospiceeastbay.org
