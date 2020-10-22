Jean McGraw86 yearsResident of Walnut Creek, CAJean Esther (Gordon) McGraw 1933 – 2020Jean Esther McGraw died on October 11th, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California. Jean (Jeanie) is survived by five children: Jennifer Roberts, Jeffrey McGraw, Jamie Shpak, Jonathan McGraw, and Jocelyn Callanta. Jim and Jeanie have (9) grandchildren and (1) great-grandchild.Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Jeanie was the only child of Frances Marion Heintz and Charles Kenneth Gordon. Despite her father leaving home at an early age, Jeanie was surrounded by loving extended family and was raised by her mother and the Heintz family in her early years. Jeanie, who's skills outpaced her schooling, thrived in high school, joining the Glee Club and many other extracurricular clubs and activities. With encouragement and support of several high school teachers, Jeanie applied and was accepted to the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, on scholarship. After graduation, she went on to her first full time job where she became an executive secretary. More opportunities followed with employment in Boston, Hyannis on Cape Cod and Brookline.One summer, Jeanie and her best friend, Eileen (Elainey), decided to visit Hyannis, near Cape Cod on two weeks (paid!) vacation where she met Jim McGraw from Cleveland, also on vacation. Jim and Jeanie corresponded for the next few months and on the following New Year's Eve, Jim McGraw flew to Boston to propose to Jeanie. Jeanie returned from the visit wearing an engagement ring and making plans for a June wedding. Jean and Jim were married at St. Anne's Church in Wollaston, MA on June 8th, 1957 with support from Aunt Annie and Nana Heintz.The happy couple decided against living in Cleveland or Boston and chose to travel and honeymoon on a cross country trip in Jim's convertible to California where Jim's siblings resided. Jim secured a job at Dobeckmun, a division of Dow Chemical in Emeryville, CA, for whom he had worked in Cleveland. Jeanie, with her education and positive references was quickly hired by Cutter Laboratories as secretary to the secretary/Treasurer and Comptroller. They found an apartment in nearby Oakland, California making lifetime friends with the Phipps, the DeWindts and DeMaris'. A year to the day of their arrival in Oakland, the happy couple welcomed Jennifer Ann McGraw born on July 2nd, 1958. Frances, Jeanie's mother, flew to California from Boston to help with the new child. Jeffrey James was born in February and, Jonathan David followed his brother some 10 months later in December of 1960. Needing more space, the little family moved to a duplex in the Fruitvale area. Jim was now in the insurance business and traveled frequently. Jeanie raised kids and with help from her neighbors began walking her neighborhood route as the Avon Lady. Jamie Frances arrived in 1963 and it was time to move as the family had outgrown their apartment. Jeanie and Jim moved to Jemco court ("JE McGraw and Co") in Pleasant Hill where Jim had surprised Jeanie with a new piano. Jeanie, with an aptitude for music learned to play quickly and loved to sing as she played. Jocelyn Esther was born in 1964 and the family of 7 was complete – all names beginning with "J". After living in Pleasant Hill for several years and despite of wonderful neighbors, Jim and Jeanie began to look for a new house in Walnut Creek. Purchase of a house situated on the top of a hill was no surprise since the Jemco Court house was prone to flooding. They moved on Jeff's 9th birthday. The new house was a quiet and tranquil setting with ample room for a garden and for the kids to play in the wild areas behind the house. The children were enrolled in Buena Vista Elementary School where Jeanie became the PTA President. Jeanie took an employment exam administered by Walnut Creek School District and despite many applicants was offered the job. Although this first job was a teacher's aide, the position came with much needed family medical benefits. Jeanie was back in the workforce, working at Tice Valley Elementary School, just down the road from Del Valle High school where Jenny, Jeff and Jonathan all attended high school. Jeanie was then offered a position at Walnut Heights Elementary School as the school secretary until she retired at 69 years old. Throughout her long career at Walnut Heights, her children will remember piles of gifts under the tree on Christmas morning which came from teachers and students at Walnut Heights. She was an active CSEA Union member and wrote the Union Chapters' newsletter, also chairing the Chapters' scholarship committee. Jeanie was always active in St. Stephen's Church activities as a member of the choir, a cantor, a eucharistic minister and host of monthly meetings for her "Renew Group" at the McGraw house.This summer would have marked the 63rd wedding anniversary of Jim and Jeanie McGraw on June 8th. Husband Jim passed on June 1st while Jeanie passed on October 11th. Both parents will be remembered for their tireless dedication to their family, neighbors and friends. All who knew Jeanie will miss her annual Christmas letter, expertly crafted and leaving no family member out.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 AM at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549.