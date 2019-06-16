Jean Mock

March 14, 1944-June 6, 2019

Resident of Richmond

Jean Marie Mock (born Clarke) succumbed to a brief illness on June 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Fred, her children Amy and Neil (and their spouses), two adorable grandchildren, and a number of cousins. She was born March 14, 1944 in Bremerton, Washington. Jean grew up in South Dakota and in her 20's followed her California dream to Oxnard before settling in the SF Bay Area in 1967.

Jean was a teacher, working the majority of her career in the West Contra Costa School District. In the classroom she influenced countless students. After retirement, she alternated her time between traveling, hiking with her hiking club, reading, and pretending she wasn't spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her dry wit, pleasant disposition, and generous nature.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to charities that Jean would have supported: ACLU, , or any Democratic Presidential Candidate.





