Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Jean S. "Jean" Erickson


1938 - 2019
Jean S. "Jean" Erickson Obituary
"Miss Jean" Jean S. Erickson
Mar. 20, 1938 - Aug. 4, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Miss Jean, Age 81, of Castro Valley, CA passed away 8/4/2019 at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her sister Nancy Rossiter and brother Brian Rossiter, her six children, Leslie, Kelly, Shannon, Keith, Erin and Heather, along with ten grandchildren. She was born on 8/20/1938 in Connecticut to Frank and Isabel Rosster before moving to San Leandro. Jean earned a Bachelor's degree in childhood education from CSU Hayward, had a passion for teaching young children and was the director of Castro Valley Parent Nursery School. She was caring, creative and witty and was proud of her Irish roots.
Memorial service will be held on August 24th from 10:30am to 1:30pm at Jess C Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org or a .


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
