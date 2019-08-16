|
Jean Talbot
1932 - 2019
Livermore, CA
Jean Talbot, 87, passed peacefully into heaven with family by her side. Born in Rolfe, Iowa to Roy and G. Sally Schonberger, Jean grew up on the farm and attended Des Moines Township. She held Accounting jobs at Berkeley Labs, Liberty House, Tap Plastics and Ideal Storage. Jean blessed many with her generosity and cared for numerous family and friends at her home in Livermore. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with family. Jean is survived by children Lori (Brad) Briegleb and Chris (Connie) Talbot, step daughter Tanna Orr, brother Jack (Mary Rae) Schonberger and grandchildren Alana Briegleb; Tony, Jennifer and Gina Talbot; Ian Overaas; Sean McNamara, Brian Bay and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Sally and her sisters Joyce O'Donnell and B. Joan Hood. We are grateful to Jack, his wife Mary Rae Lehman, and Ace Hospice for the care they gave Jean in her last days.
We will celebrate Jean's life at Beeb's in Livermore on Saturday August 24 at 10am. Condolences can be mailed to Jean's home address or emailed to [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019