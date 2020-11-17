Jean TuckerApril 10, 1931 - August 26, 2020Resident of Rome, GAJean Frances Tucker passed away peacefully in her sleep of cancer on August 26, 2020 at her home in Rome, GA. Jean was born April 10, 1931 in Oakland, CA. On Nov. 28, 1952, Jean married Richard (Dick) Tucker of Portola, CA. To this union were born: Mark, Eric (Rick), and Kathleen (Kathy).Jean had a love of travel and she traveled the world with Dick and with her friends. Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore; she was an avid golfer and member of the Las Positas Ladies Club; and she was a contributing member of The Golden Follies. Jean enjoyed life to its fullest – she celebrated her 85th birthday by skydiving!Jean's priorities in life were family and friends. Jean made sure the Tucker home was always welcoming and filled with love, especially during the holiday season when the Tucker home was always open to family as well as old and new friends.Jean is survived by her loving husband, Dick (Rome, GA); children, Mark (Dolores, CO); Rick (Lisa, grandson Kyle, Livermore, CA); and Kathy (Steade) Howie (Kingston, GA). The family plans a private service. The Tucker family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for all the cards and condolences. Jean was a loving, gregarious, and kind woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers or other condolences, the family asks that friends donate to Heyman Hospice, Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd. Suite 102, Rome, GA 30165.