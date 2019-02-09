Jeanette J. Cox

Resident of Fremont

February 16, 1929 - February 6, 2019

Jeanette Joan Cox, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The youngest of six children she was born on February 16, 1929 in River Falls, Wisconsin to Roy Louis and Margaret Belle (Noreen) Betterley. Jeanette's grandparents left Oslo, Norway while pregnant with her mom and arrived at Ellis Island, New York. She was always proud of her Norwegian ancestry, Born at the dawn of the depression, Jeanette's family moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota later in the 1930's; relocating to California with her parents and sister Gladys "Toots" in the 1940's. Jeanette started her family in Oakland with first husband Leroy Benton. Together they had three children, Cheryl, Eileen and Byron. She later married Richard Cox; together they had sons Roger and Edward. Jeanette was a grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 6 and great-great grandmother of 3. Her parents, siblings Duke, Audrey, Art, Peggy, and Gladys, along with daughter Eileen Benton and grandson Drake Benton, preceded her in death. Surviving family members include daughter Cheryl (Benton) and husband Leonard Pedro, son Byron Benton and wife Deena, son Roger Cox and wife Julie, and son Edward Cox and wife Monica. Grandchildren are Ronald Pedro and wife Charissa, Scott Pedro, Leah (Pedro) and husband Walter Monterroso, Stephanie Maddox, Timothy Benton, Alana Benton, Carissa Benton, Erica Benton, Jannae Cox and Brianna Cox. Great-grandchildren are Cameron Pedro, Dillon Pedro, Christopher Pedro, Kyle Pedro and Gabriel Ibarra. Great-great grandchildren are Elijah, Hannah and Caleb. Jeanette loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was an accomplished dancer who participated in swing and jitterbug competitions in the Bay Area during the 1940's and 1950's. Jeanette was a marvelous cook and baker. As a member of the Fremont Frosters she was known for beautifully decorated specialty cakes for her children's and grandchildren's birthdays and special occasions. Her masterpiece was a 5-tiered wedding cake for Byron and Deena's wedding. In addition, she baked the most amazing pies from scratch with the flakiest crust ever. Family members would wait in anticipation for the chance to savor one of Jeanette's delicious pies at family gatherings. In addition to all of her artistic prowess, Jeanette was astute and industrious. Her intellect and work ethic solicited respect from her colleagues and earned her considerable recognition during her time as a retail clerk in the grocery industry. After returning from a long absence of over 10 years, management commented that she could have been the first woman store manager in the history of Lucky Stores. Jeanette was baptized later in life at Faith Chapel in Pleasanton, California in the presence of her daughter Cheryl and the Pedro family. A woman of strong character, Jeanette was generous and loving, relishing her time with loved ones and family. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, February, 11, 2019 with Vigil Service at 6:30: PM, Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd.





View the online memorial for Jeanette J. Cox Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary