|
|
Jeanette Loureiro
Oct. 15, 1955 - Oct. 19, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Jeanette Frances Loureiro, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home on Sat. Oct. 19th, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1955 in San Pablo, CA to Glenda and Bernard Loureiro. She was a 1973 graduate of Clayton Valley H.S. and worked for over 30 years in the Contra Costa County Court System. She retired in her early 50's and spent her time spoiling her grandkids, traveling and going to concerts. She was preceded in death by her brother Frank in 2011, and is survived by her parents Glenda and Bernard, her Children Tamara (Andrew) and Brian (Carolyn), her grandkids Elizabeth, Matthew, Ashley & Caleb, her siblings Theresa (Fred), Sister-in Love Starla, Kim, Cathy (Jeff), Susan, Christopher (Kat), her Cousin/Best Friend David Brown, along with many cousins & beloved friends. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life service at Martinez Church of Christ, 5050 Hiller Ln, Martinez at 2 pm Mon. Oct. 28th, followed by a burial service at 3:30 pm Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord
Memory Gardens Cemetery 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord, CA
View the online memorial for Jeanette Loureiro
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019