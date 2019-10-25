Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Martinez Church of Christ
5050 Hiller Ln
Martinez , CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
2011 Arnold Industrial Way
Concord , CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Loureiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Loureiro


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Loureiro Obituary
Jeanette Loureiro
Oct. 15, 1955 - Oct. 19, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Jeanette Frances Loureiro, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home on Sat. Oct. 19th, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1955 in San Pablo, CA to Glenda and Bernard Loureiro. She was a 1973 graduate of Clayton Valley H.S. and worked for over 30 years in the Contra Costa County Court System. She retired in her early 50's and spent her time spoiling her grandkids, traveling and going to concerts. She was preceded in death by her brother Frank in 2011, and is survived by her parents Glenda and Bernard, her Children Tamara (Andrew) and Brian (Carolyn), her grandkids Elizabeth, Matthew, Ashley & Caleb, her siblings Theresa (Fred), Sister-in Love Starla, Kim, Cathy (Jeff), Susan, Christopher (Kat), her Cousin/Best Friend David Brown, along with many cousins & beloved friends. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life service at Martinez Church of Christ, 5050 Hiller Ln, Martinez at 2 pm Mon. Oct. 28th, followed by a burial service at 3:30 pm Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord
Memory Gardens Cemetery 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord, CA


View the online memorial for Jeanette Loureiro
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.