Jeanette Mary Stone
March 30, 1931 – January 13, 2020
San Ramon, CA
We lost our beloved mother, Jeanette Stone, 88, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home after a short illness.
Jeanette was born and raised in Denver, CO. to Lester and Gladys Sare and then moved to Southern California in her senior year of high school. It was there she met the love of her life, Bart Stone. They were happily married for 69 years. During that time, they proudly raised four daughters – Beverly, Kathleen, Susan, and Linda.
She was a stay-at-home mom who loved her family and was always there for us girls and was the foundation of our family. She loved arts and crafts, family road trips, vacationing in Lake Tahoe and Carmel and loved animals of all kinds. She was never without a dog close by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Bart; her daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Rick Blake of Bainbridge Island, WA; Kathleen Butler of Pleasanton; Susan and Rob Stockberger of Danville; and Linda and Jim Plack of Pleasanton.
In addition she is survived by her grandchildren – Kelly, Katie, Scott, Jeff, Ali, Carolyn, Kevin (Lindsey), Katie (Marshall), Ashley (David), Amanda, Katie (Phil), and C.J. (Lisa).
She's also survived by her great grandchildren - Lily, Lacy, Benji, Jacob, Hailey, and Riley, expected to arrive in March. Several other nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law also survive her. She's preceded in death by her brother R.L. and sister Beverly.
The family wishes to thank Hope Hospice for all of their kindness during this time and Father Ray of Saint Joan of Arc. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette CA 94549
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020