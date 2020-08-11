Jeanne Ateljevich
August 4, 1930 - July 22, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Jeanne Ateljevich passed away peacefully July 22, just shy of her 90th birthday. Widowed two years ago, she is survived by her sons Eli and Jack, and her grandchildren Callista, Nico, and Ema.
Jeanne stubbornly and resolutely died at home. Friends knew that her rambling, jumbled, and gorgeous adobe house was woven into her persona like the experimental fabric swatches hanging from looms in every room. Depending on the season, a visitor might find Jeanne on the floor with a magnifying glass sorting saffron seeds, firing pottery from backyard clay in the basement kiln, or spinning Golden Retriever fur into yarn. In an era when lush lawns were a symbol of suburban bliss, she tore hers out and replaced it with a stunning native garden. At the house, there were few boundaries between indoors and out. Cats and dogs had run of the place, and were responsible for chasing the coyotes out of the chicken coop. When a troupe of raccoons got in the habit of marching through the house each night to sneak cat food from the bedroom closet, her response was characteristically effective: she put a lock on the closet.
Jeanne was born into the Great Depression and moved often as family tides shifted. In some homes, they lived comfortably; in another, she learned to stash her shoes in the bushes on the way to school, where footwear was considered pretentious. As she entered adulthood, she ventured widely, bicycling through Europe after the War, and studying oil painting in a French prison. Switching to fabric design, she made and sold neckties in Soho and wove for Lenor-Larsen.
It is not hard to imagine why Jeanne caught the eye of a young jazz musician. Jack's binders of music scores and exhaustive legal notes mirrored her cabinets full of carefully cross-referenced seed samples. They were married for over 50 years, a couple at once independent and deeply tied.
Jeanne's children were raised with tenderness and dedication, and an unusual curriculum of skills. Some, like organic gardening and cooking, provided lifelong value. Others, like polishing pottery with smooth pebbles, or sieving soil to cast adobe bricks, were more situational necessities. She made space for her kids to explore and wander, while fiercely advocating for their education. Megalomaniac PE teachers and hapless vice-principles cowered when her orange VW sputtered into the parking lot, and brows were mopped when it sputtered out. Jeanne's vision of a family vacation was best enjoyed in retrospect - ideally after 20 or 30 years. During one road trip, she abruptly made the family pull into a ditch to harvest a rare species of red clay. Who knew that station wagons get stuck in ditches full of clay? The next year was Christmas outside of Oaxaca, fulfilling every 10-year-old boy's dream of spending Christmas in a Mexican master potter's studio.
At 61, she graduated a UC Berkeley program in Landscape Architecture. and entered the field, working next to colleagues a third of her age. By that time, she had already started on a lifelong path of civic engagement. Serving almost 40 years on the Lafayette Planning Commission, she was proud of the reputation she earned for preserving the city's landscape. But she was also a balanced voice, and recognized the importance of diversity and fair housing in her bourgeoning state. Lafayette gave back to Jeanne as much as she gave to the city, and provided lifelong friends. Civic leaders and city staff joined neighbors in taking her out when driving got tough, and a former mayor brought weekly home-cooked meals.
In the later years, Jeanne was compassionate to others' infirmities but had little patience for her own. She balked at the cost of the MedicAlert bracelet her sons suggested, and insisted on substituting a cowbell hung from her wheelchair -- the same one she used to call her family to dinner a half century prior. Weeks later, after a fall, she rang the bell for hours before a neighborhood child heard its peals. When help arrived, she gleefully called her profligate sons to report that the cowbell had worked as planned. More recently, at dinner, her family noticed she was eating with her left hand. When asked what she was doing, she replied "Didn't I tell you?...I lost use of my right arm". In her last decade caring for her husband, she left her children and grandchildren memorable clues to timeless questions: "What matters?"..."What can I endure with grace?"
A service is planned but will not be held before October. Information, and a space for memories, can be found at inmemoryofjeanne.info
. View the online memorial for Jeanne Ateljevich