Jeanne GianakosFebruary 24, 1926 - August 8, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAWe lost the very best kind of friend and ally when our mother, Jeanne Marie Herrick Gianakos, died peacefully at John Muir Hospital at age 94. She enjoyed robust good health her entire life until her heart began to fail in the last two years of her life. It was quite a heart. Jeanne was born at home in Manson, Iowa, the first child of Dr. Thomas and Inez Herrick. She remained a proud Iowan her entire life and studied nutrition at Iowa State U. While working in the blueprint department at the Shell Oil refinery, in Pasadena Texas, she met Nicholas Gianakos, a Shell Oil chemist. It was love at first sight and they were married in November, 1950 in New York City. They bought a home in Westchester and started a family. As her children grew Jeanne focused her energy to improve the quality of education in the community. She was key to founding a much needed nursery school and active in the P.T.A. A Shell transfer brought the family to Lafayette in 1970 where she joined the local P.T.A and became a member of the Assistance League of Diablo Valley. As its President she was instrumental in the construction of the League Chapter House in Walnut Creek and the acquisition of the Wayside Inn Thrift Store in Lafayette.Jeanne was a warm and friendly woman who loved good conversation. She stayed well informed, had strong, well reasoned opinions and always made sure to vote. She exemplified the fundamental decency, ability and community spirit of America. She had a terrific sense of humor, a sly wit and a sharp tongue should the need arise. She was a fan of opera and theater and an amazing cook. She had a thing for trashy paperback murder mysteries . She loved living in Lafayette and walking at the reservoir where she could meet her many friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.She was the beloved mother of Nicholas Gianakos (Lee) of Pleasant Hill, CA, Thomas Gianakos (Olive) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Paul Gianakos of Lafayette, CA, the proud grandmother of Andy, Anne, Tommy and Vincent and great grandmother to Leo. She is survived by her brother Thomas Hartman Herrick and sister in law Velma Herrick of Sugar Land, Texas and her niece Diane Marie Elandary of Allen, Texas. She is predeceased by her husband Nicholas Louis Gianakos and her sister Opal Dora Conner.A memorial to honor Jeanne's life will be held at a future time to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Assistance League of Diablo Valley or Hospice of the East Bay. Contact: Paul Gianakos (925)297-7222