Jeanne Marie Squires

Resident of San Leandro, California

Jeanne Marie Squires passed away on March 26, 2019 in Castro Valley. She was 91 years old.

Jeanne Squires was born and raised in Douglas, Wyoming. After she graduated high school, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Wyoming. She graduated from U.S.C. with a degree in business and worked for several companies before she returned to Southern California to get her teaching credential from U.C.L.A. Jeanne taught at Castro Valley High School beginning in 1956, the first year the school opened. As Jeanne liked to say, she taught PE until it got too cold outside, and then she taught social studies. She retired from Castro Valley High School in 1983.

Jeanne enjoyed adventurous travel after retiring. She was interested in archaeology and went to Peru twice, once as a tourist and once on a dig with scientists from the University of California. She also worked on an archaeology dig in the Four Corners area of New Mexico.

Jeanne was very interested in whales. She went to San Ignacio Lagoon in Baja, Mexico, the breeding ground for gray whales. But she still wanted to pet a whale, and took another trip, to the Sea of Cortez where she did.

Jeanne was an active member of the National Association of Investors. Jeanne also enjoyed her RV on monthly outing with her group RV Friends

Jeanne is survived by her wife, Edith Davidson, and her twin nieces Roxy Squires and Suzy Squires, who both live in Ft. Collins, Colorado. She very much enjoyed their annual trips to Willow Creek in Castro Valley, where Jeanne lived for six years. Jeanne is also survived by her nephew Wayne Squires, who lives in Douglas, Wyoming.

There will be a family scattering of ashes in late May. In lieu of flowers, her favorite charities were Girls Incorporated of Alameda County and the Oakland SPCA.





View the online memorial for Jeanne Marie Squires Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary