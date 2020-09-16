Jeanne Marie WilcoxAugust 15, 1921 - September 5, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAJeanne Marie Wilcox (nee Watson), 99, of Walnut Creek passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 5th. The first child of Dean and Florence Watson, Jeanne was born on August 15, 1921 in Berkeley, California. As a child, Jeanne lived with her parents and two brothers, Dud and Bob, on a farm in Brentwood. They later moved to Piedmont, California during Jeanne's teen years where she attended Piedmont High School. She earned her BA at UC Berkeley, graduating with honors in Sculpture. Jeanne was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and remained an active alumna throughout her life.Jeanne married fellow UC Berkeley student, Max Wilcox, while on leave during WWII in 1944. They were married for 63 years until Max's passing in 2007.After raising their five children, Jeanne and Max moved from the house they built together in Orinda, California to Walnut Creek. During this time, Jeanne continued her education in art with courses in painting, sculpture and metal casting. Her passion for art led her to become a gifted artist. The views surrounding the family beach house was Jeanne's inspiration for much of her work. All of her children and grandchildren are proud to have pieces of her art - a reminder of her talent, passion, and love in all of our homes.After living in Palm Desert for several years, Jeanne and Max moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek in 1996 to be closer to family. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Max, and by three of their children, Cindy McDowell, Mary Wilcox, and Denise (D.D.) Rae. She is survived by her son, Greg Wilcox (Marcia), and daughter, Terri Giovanetti (Randy), her grandchildren: Rebecca Wilcox (Darrell), Jeff Wilcox, Mimi Wilcox, Joshua McDowell (Laura), Mia Giovanetti and Derek Giovanetti , along with six great grandchildren: Clair, Caitlin and Zackary Wilcox and Bodie, Sloane, and Evie Mae McDowell.The family will be celebrating Jeanne's life privately. Donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to: Vitas Healthcare, 355 Lennon Lane Ste 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.