Jeanne Maynard AitkenSeptember 28, 1925 - October 4th, 2020Resident of Danville, CAJeanne, 95, passed away peacefully asleep, after visiting with family. She was born in 'roaring twenties' Chicago, but moved, with younger sister Marilyn, to Oakland, Ca. for her youth, and to L.A. for high school graduation in 1943. She graduated from Stanford in '47, having just met a young Navy Lieutenant, Doug Aitken. They married in January 1948 and began their 71 year long marriage.A Navy life involves moving: East Coast / West Coast, Philippines, Territory of Hawaii....14 moves in their 1st 22 years. Their 3 children arrived en-route: Nancy-'49, the Philippines; Susie-'51, L.A.; and Doug-'55, Pennsylvania. Along the way she was a school librarian, taught 4th grade, earned a Masters degree, enjoyed lots of cross-country camping trips and was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters.Their final move, in 1970, was to Danville, CA, where Jeanne worked as a Librarian at Montair and Alamo elementary schools for 7 years. She was a docent with the California Museum in Oakland and the Museum of San Ramon Valley in Danville. She also helped organize the first library for the San Ramon Valley Christian Academy and was its first librarian. Community Presbyterian Church was Doug and Jeanne's spiritual home, with Jeanne serving as a Deacon, volunteering in the bookstore, and together with Doug, hosting many Church Clipper Club dinners in their home. She helped organize the Stanford Alumni Club of San Ramon Valley, hosting 14 years of their Christmas Party. She loved to entertain, and holidays and family reunions were her favorite times.In '74 Jeanne and Doug began traveling and hiking the world: all continents, the Sierras, Yosemite's back country camps, Appalachian Trail, even Heli-hiking in the Canadian Rockies. She loved time with church friends, jigsaw puzzles at the family cabin near Mt. Lassen, ocean cruising and just puttering around the garden and fruit trees, which led to earning California's "Master Gardener" certification. Jeanne and Doug often said they would happily repeat their lives together, as they treasured every minute of their 71 years of marriage.She is survived by her daughter Nancy Zadroga of Costa Rica, son-in-law Larry Simon (Ivy) of Pleasant Hill, and son Doug Aitken (Brigitta) of Danville: their (7) grandkids; Frank Zadroga (Johanna) in Florida, Dr. Rebecca Zadroga in Minneapolis, Dr. Cristina Zadroga (Chad) in San Jose, David Zadroga Price (Angela) in Flagstaff, Claire Tsougarakis (Nick) of Pleasant Hill, Jill Simon of Pleasant Hill, and Catherine Aitken at U.S.N.A.: and her (7) great grand-kids.Jeanne joins in Heaven with Doug and their daughter Sue Simon. She will be interred next to Doug at Oakmont Memorial Park, and a celebration of life will be held in the future....she is loved, and will be dearly missed.