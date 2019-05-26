Jeanne Michele Taylor

January 14, 1954 - May 20, 2019

Resident of Concord

Michele Taylor passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019 at the age of 65. She was the daughter of William "Bud" Dorman Taylor and Laura Jeane Thayer.

Michele was born in Walnut Creek, Ca. and graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School. She was previously married to John Martin. Together they had two sons who were the loves of her life. She began working for the Mt. Diablo School District in 2004, and continued to do so as an Office Manager at Woodside Elementary until her passing.

Michele was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. Starting when she was a teenager, she attended many Raiders games with her father and then later with her boys. Recently, she had the opportunity to attend the Oakland Raiders draft party with her son, Zack and grandson, Hunter. She was so very excited and its something they will never forget.

She also loved everything about Halloween, especially decorating their Concord home on St. Francis Dr. The decorating took weeks to complete and people came year after year to see their home and yard totally transformed.

In 1988 the family went to Camp Concord in S. Lake Tahoe for a vacation. That became a place they returned to for many years. She and her son Trevor worked there during the summer camp season. She became the "camp mom" and befriended many staff members especially the international students who held a special place in her heart.

Michele is survived by her loving sons, Zachary Martin (Morgan) and Trevor Martin; grandchildren, Hunter Martin and Austyn Martin; sisters, Sheryl Taylor and Paula Lopez; in addition, many beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm. on Sunday, June 2nd at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave., Walnut Creek.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Go Fund Me named Michele Taylor Scholarship Fund which has been set up as a scholarship fund in Michele's name for Woodside Elementary.





