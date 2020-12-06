Jeanne Poe HendersonJan. 31, 1941 - Nov. 28, 2020Resident of Danville, CAJeanne Poe Henderson passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Jeanne was born January 31, 1941 in Woodland, CA to Mickey and Margaret (O'Hara) Poe. She grew up in Pittsburg, CA and graduated from Pittsburg High School and Holy Names University in Oakland, CA. Jeanne also earned her MBA from Cal State Hayward.Jeanne was committed to her Catholic faith and was active in her parish, St. Joan of Arc in San Ramon. She enjoyed participating in many ministries including the welcoming committee, Alpha, bible study, and Corazon, with their trips to build houses in Mexico.Jeanne had a successful career working for Kiewit Corporation, including several very enjoyable years working in Mexico where she was able to use her Spanish fluency. Jeanne was passionate about jazz music and enjoyed attending jazz festivals. She loved playing tennis several times a week and her annual trip to watch the pro tournament at Indian Wells was always a highlight. She also enjoyed performing improv and traveling the world, visiting six continents and over 50 countries.Jeanne is survived by her sister and frequent travel companion, Judie Martin of Clayton, CA, and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard Poe and Claudia Howard of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her many nephews, nieces, and grand-nephews and -nieces, who loved sharing cocktails and stories of her travels with her.A Memorial Service will be held on a future date when restrictions have lifted.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa County or St. Joan of Arc parish.