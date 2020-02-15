|
Jeanne Rose Ancarde
February 5, 1936 - February 5, 2020
Resident of Brentwood
Jeanne was a proud and loving mother. She graduated from Balboa High School in San Francisco, and later married Don Ancarde and had two children. Jeanne worked for Sears for 22 years and made many lifetime friends. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved visiting with family and friends and truly loved her dogs. Jeanne played the piano, the Accordion and would Crochet blankets for children. She is survived by her son Donald, brother Dennis Hennessey, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020