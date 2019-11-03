East Bay Times Obituaries
Jeannette L. "Jan" Shell


1939 - 2019
Jeannette L. "Jan" Shell
Feb. 14, 1939 - Oct. 14, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Jeannette L. Shell passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born in Danville, CA and was the 5th of 6 children. Jeannette was a teachers aid for many years with the Mt. Diablo Unified School District. She was a die hard Raiders fan, an avid bingo player and enjoyed her casino trips to Reno and thundervalley and home poker games with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Shell, her mother Creselda Grace Mendonsa, father Alfred George Mendonsa, brother Harry Mendonsa, sisters: Jeanie Parsons, Donna Hopper and Shirley George.
Jeannette is survived by her two sons Michael and Mark Shell, daughter-in-laws Cynthia and Stacy Shell, grandchildren: Taylor Marie, Jordan Michael, Ryan Michael, Tyler David and Evelyn Grace Shell. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and close family friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Life Church, 4255 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to disabled Veterans or s foundations.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
