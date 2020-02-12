|
Jeannette Scott
Jan. 15, 1943 - Jan. 30, 2020
Walnut Creek
Jeannette Scott, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 30th. Born in Long Beach to Henry and Jenny Diharce on January 15, 1943, Jeannette grew up in Wilmington and graduated from Banning High School before attending Harbor College and Long Beach State. After meeting at a retreat on Catalina Island for Catholic college students, Jeannette married her husband Jim Scott in 1964. Jeannette, Jim, and their five children made their home in Wilmington and Carson before moving to Walnut Creek in 1980.
Jeannette was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek, where she served as a lector, a eucharistic minister, taught religious education, and more. She was committed to serving the homeless and hungry, regularly volunteering at the St. Vincent De Paul Dining Room in Oakland. After lovingly raising her five children, Jeannette started a second career, working in special education for 17 years for the Walnut Creek School District. In her retirement, Jeannette was a devoted grandmother and world traveler, traveling to South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Jeannette was a loving, generous, and compassionate woman with a radiant smile and an infectious laugh, and was dearly loved by all of those lucky enough to know her.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Jenny Diharce. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Jim Scott; her five children: Jackie Corley (Doug), Joe Scott (Laura), Jim Scott (Lori), Julia Trakhtenberg (Sergei), Jana Contreras (Juan); and 10 grandchildren: Zack, Morgan, Nathaniel, Al, Matthew, Maya, Sarah, Arielle, Amalia, and Xavier.
Friends and family are invited to memorial service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2051 Mount Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020