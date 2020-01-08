|
|
Jeannine Marie Parenti
August 17, 1929 - January 4, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Jeannine Marie Parenti, age 90 of Pleasanton, a life-long resident of Alameda County, passed away peacefully on January 4th with her family at her side.
Jeannine was born and raised in Oakland, California to parents, Joseph and Marietta Albanese. She graduated from Fremont High. She married the love of her life, Frank Parenti in 1950 in Lucca Italy. They settled in Oakland before a move to Fremont in 1967.
Jeannine had life-long friends from her childhood. She was full of life and a joy to be around. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Talking on the phone with her friends and family was something she cherished. She enjoyed family vacations to Lake Tahoe and in her later years, day trips to the casinos or as she used to say, "The Clubs". She was an avid Oakland A's fan. Jeannine was a loving Mother, Noni and Bis Noni.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Frank and her parents Joseph and Marietta. She is survived by her loving children, son Michael Parenti, daughter Valerie Stifter and her husband Neil, grandson Ryan Stifter (Janette) and great grandchildren Adam, Justin and Kathryn, her sisters Grace Fascilla and Marilyn Neves and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a mass of Christian burial at 10:00am on Friday, January 10th at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Pleasanton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
View the online memorial for Jeannine Marie Parenti
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020