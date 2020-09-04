Jeannine WooleryAug. 26, 1933 - Aug. 25, 2020Formerly of Danville, CAJeannine Woolery was born in Springfield, Missouri, to Donald and Mae Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Woolery, sister, Donna Sue Armstrong, and her daughter-in-law, Debbie. Jeannine is survived by her three sons, Bruce, David (Laurie), and Alan (Laura), and two daughters, Susanne Wagner (Mike) and Virginia Rogstad (Steve); fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.Jeannine, a pianist, organist, and flutist, was an accomplished musician, member of the American Guild of Organists, teaching, conducting, and accompanying orchestras and choirs on both the East and West coasts over her lifetime. Her greatest joys, besides her family of course, included singing in or accompanying church and school choirs, most recently the San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church and Foothill High School choirs; and for many summers accompanying the children's choir at the annual Carmel Bach Festival.As a grandmother, Jeannine is remembered for her chocolate chip cookies, her aversion to bears in Yosemite campsites, and never forgetting a birthday.Due to current Covid regulations, services are not planned at this time, however family will celebrate Ed and Jeannine's lives at a combined scattering of their ashes at sea off the coast of Bodega Bay.