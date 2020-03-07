|
Jeffrey Edward Barreuther
Jun. 22, 1948 - Mar. 1, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Longtime Walnut Creek resident Jeffrey Barreuther passed Sunday March 1st surrounded by his family after battling a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Eileen, sons Edward (Tina), and Scott (Michele) and three grandchildren Hunter, Bayley and Alysse. And loving brother Edward F. Barreuther.
He was born in Chicago and relocated to California 34 years ago for work where he was a VP for Bank of America. He went on to other positions in the banking industry during his long and distinguished career. In Chicago he was a EMT and volunteer Fireman in Elmwood Park.
He was a total family man and enjoyed having his whole family around him. He loved our long-standing family dinners and the holidays with all the kids, Christmas won't be the same without our Papa. He was a giving and loving soul and would do anything for his family. He always attended every event related to his grand children's accomplishments. He enjoyed taking trips with his wife traveling the world and loved their trips to Vegas. He also loved their long daily walks together and just staying in and watching movies. He will be Greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held March 12th 10:00am at, Queen of Heaven 1965 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA. 94549
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020