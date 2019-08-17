Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Orinda
Jeffrey James Snow


1948 - 2019
Jeffrey James Snow Obituary
Jeffrey James Snow
July 21, 1948 ~ August 11, 2019
Resident of Oakland, CA
Jeffrey Snow passed away peacefully in his sleep of multiple sclerosis on August 11th, 2019. He was 71 years old. Jeffrey will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife Carol Ann Snow, children Eric and Martin Snow, brother Rusty Snow, and sister Sally Snow. Jeffrey was born in Oakland, attended Skyline High School and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1971. Jeffrey owned his own company, Snow Solar Systems, & through the years worked to promote various environmental causes. A Celebration of Life will be held in Orinda on Sunday, August 25th from 11:00AM to 2:00PM. If you are interested in attending, please call Rusty Snow 510-409-1001


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019
