Jeffrey John CervantezAugust 4, 1968 – October 6,2020Resident of Granite Bay, CAJeff Cervantez passed away suddenly and unexpectedly On October 6, 2020. Jeff was born on August 4, 1968 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to the parents of Pam and Gil Cervantez. Jeff grew up and was raised in Orinda, CA where he attended Miramonte High School and graduated in the class of 1986. Jeff had a passion in sports with a successful early career in swimming. Jeffs passion in sports led him to participate in a myriad of sports growing up, where he excelled at pretty much anything and always put in the hard work. This passion would later lead him to focus on his love of football, where he excelled as a cornerback for Miramonte High School. Upon graduating, Jeff attended the University of Oregon. One of Jeffs major accomplishments that we were all amazed and proud of him , is that as a freshman he decided to try out for the University of Oregon Football team, through much hard work and dedication, Jeff beat the overwhelming odds and made the team as a walk on. As many of his team mates have reached out since his passing, one of his teammates stated, "Jeff was a portrait of hard work, a walk on at Oregon who showed up every day and put in work, knowing that he may never be a starter or super star on the team. His presence helped the entire team get better. That is who my brother was on and off the field of life. Jeff was one of the most caring persons one could ever know with a lion's heart to match." Jeff is survived by his father Gil and his brother Tom. He is also survived by his beloved children Parker, Carlisle, Trudy and his niece Lauren. Jeff you are sorely missed and will live on forever in our hearts along with the countless other lives you have touched on your journey through life!May you rest in peace with much love from your family and friendsFriends and Family are invited to attend services on Thursday November 12 at 1:30 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch, CA 94509. Due to the present circumstances, a celebration of Jeff's life will be announced later.