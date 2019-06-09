East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Jeffrey John Sarbak


Jeffrey John Sarbak Obituary
Jeffrey John Sarbak
Resident of Don Pedro
Jeffrey John Sarbak, 57, of the Lake Don Pedro community, lost his two and a half year long battle with cancer on May 16, 2019. Jeffrey was surrounded by his wife, daughter, and home nurse, Sarah Elms.
Jeffrey was born in Erie, PA; he moved at the age of 22 to the Bay Area. Jeffrey worked throughout the Silicon Valley as a senior IT specialist for 25 years. Anyone who knew Jeff, knew how much he loved his family and dogs, but also his passion for fishing and appreciation of nature.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, June Sarbak and his father, Theodore Sarbak. Jeffrey is survived and will be greatly missed by his adoring wife, Andrea Sarbak and beloved daughter, Cassandra Sarbak; his brother, Dennis (Barb) Sarbak, Matthew (Cindy) Sarbak, and sister, Cheryl (Greg) Smith; nieces and nephews, Steven and Nathan Smith, Brett and Angelina Dardeen.
A memorial service will be held on June 21, 2019, at the Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St. Pleasanton, CA. Service will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm with a reception to follow.


Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019
