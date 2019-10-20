|
Jeffrey Manning
Dec. 30, 1947 - Sept. 22, 2019
Concord
Jeffrey (Jeff) Lawrence Manning died peacefully while surrounded by family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Francis and Elizabeth Manning, who both preceded him in death.
Jeff is survived by his former spouse Kristin Manning of Danville, CA and their children Scott Manning of Concord, CA and Jennifer Davey (Daniel) of Monument, CO; siblings Kimball Manning of Burlington, VT and Lorraine (Doug) Haines of San Gabriel, CA. He was a proud "Pops" to granddaughters Wendy and Penny Davey of Colorado.
After growing up in New Jersey, Jeff settled in the Bay Area. In the mid 1980s he started Eagle Business Forms. He continued working and interacting with his customers until his final days. Jeff was an outdoorsman and enjoyed all that it had to offer.
A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Danville on Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the courtyard. Donations may be made in his name to Ducks Unlimited.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019