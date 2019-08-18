|
|
Jeffrey Patrick Brogan
December 12, 1946 - December 13, 2019
Pleasant Hill
The only child of John (Jack) and Ruth (née Coit) Brogan, Jeff was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and raised in nearby Woburn. He passed away during a flight while returning from making his mother's funeral arrangements.
Jeff was a medic in the United States Air Force, stationed at Edwards Force Base, and served many missions to Vietnam. After his service, Jeff completed his Registered Nurse certification and worked as an RN in Boston as well as San Francisco's Fort Miley Veterans Administration Hospital and San Francisco General Hospital. He joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1980 and retired after 29 years of service.
Actively involved in his parish and community, Jeff was an usher at Christ the King Catholic Church and a member of the Concord Moose Lodge 567, the Druids, the American Legion, and the Emerald Society.
Jeff was predeceased by his father in 1983 and his mother on July 7, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Cathy Anderson; daughter Angela Warren; son and daughter-in-law Drs.Sean and Stacey Anderson; grandchildren Alyssa Duncan, Tanner Gillette, Angelica Warren, and Gabriel Anderson; as well as his aunts Virginia and Alta and several cousins and many friends.
A joint memorial mass will be held for Jeff and Ruth at Christ the King Catholic Church at 199 Brandon Road in Pleasant Hill on August 24th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the SFPD Widows' and Orphans' Aid Association (P.O Box 4247, San Rafael,CA, 94913) or the Concord Moose Lodge Scholarship Fund (1805 Broadway Street, Concord, CA 94520).
Duggan's Serra Mortuary 650-756-4500
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Patrick Brogan
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019